Patten Group Has Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Position as Shares Declined; Poplar Forest Capital Holding in Conagra Brands (CAG) Boosted by $15.47 Million as Stock Value Declined

Poplar Forest Capital Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 91.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc bought 594,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.00 million, up from 649,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 3.38M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS – ON MAY 2, CO & JANA PARTNERS MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE DISCLOSED AMENDED AND RESTATED COOPERATION AGREEMENT DATED MAY 27, 2016; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment of Anil Arora to Its Bd of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA

Patten Group Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc sold 3,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 13,484 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 17,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $163.64. About 1.62 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Arion Bank will publish its 3M 2018 financial results on Wednesday 2 May; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints company veteran as new CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M Had Seen 2018 Organic Local-Currency Sales Growth 3%-5%; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 17/04/2018 – 3M Design and Architectural Markets Business Inspire Visitors at Milan Design Week 2018; 13/03/2018 – Communicating In Tough Conditions Just Got Easier With New Post-it Extreme Notes; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Invest Management Ab accumulated 340,347 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Cap Counsel Ltd Ny has invested 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc owns 2,427 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 190,850 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 104,557 shares. Saratoga Rech & Investment has invested 2.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Covington Cap Management invested 0.62% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Confluence Inv Limited holds 553,384 shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Df Dent has 6,693 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited accumulated 15,274 shares. 4,294 are held by Investec Asset North America. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.84% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Verity Verity Limited Liability Company has 0.79% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 20,952 shares. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank stated it has 26,086 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.25% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for MMM, KPTI, GTT and VRAY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “3M 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against 3M Company – MMM – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “FILING DEADLINE–Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of MMM, GTT, PS and SRPT – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, MMM, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – GlobeNewswire” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3M Stock Presents a Good Value at the Current Price – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 EPS, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 15.98 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coho Prns Limited holds 2.69% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 4.31 million shares. Pinnacle Assoc Limited owns 32,980 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. North Dakota-based Bell Bancshares has invested 0.39% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Farmers And Merchants Invests Inc reported 15,458 shares. Legal General Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.67M shares. 72,868 were reported by Eagle Asset Mngmt. Clark Cap Management Gp owns 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 25,615 shares. 134,967 were reported by Comerica Bank & Trust. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd invested in 1,612 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt accumulated 8,190 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc reported 6,435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 65,960 shares. Cohen Klingenstein accumulated 12,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 399 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Arora Anil. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26M and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 88,451 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $40.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,497 shares, and cut its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Vendingmarketwatch.com which released: “Conagra Brands Reports First Quarter Results – VendingMarketWatch” on September 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For September 26, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “CONAGRA BRANDS INC (CAG) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Conagra Brands Provides Grants To Six Sustainability-Focused Nonprofits Selected By Employees – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.