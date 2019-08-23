Patten Group Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $863,025 as Market Valuation Rose; As Ao Smith (AOS) Stock Value Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Has Boosted by $8.41 Million Its Position

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ao Smith Corp (AOS) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 158,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 496,076 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.45M, up from 337,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ao Smith Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 851,661 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A. O. Smith reports double digit earnings growth on record first quarter sales; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 6.59 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO SAYS 100% FOCUSED ON GETTING DISNEY DEAL DONE; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 286,808 shares. Curbstone Fin Management Corp invested in 26,809 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Rdl invested in 1.1% or 14,461 shares. Roundview Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pinnacle Advisory Gru Inc Inc holds 2,513 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Appleton Partners Ma reported 31,396 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Ne holds 4.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 105,669 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Lc, a California-based fund reported 103,800 shares. Redwood Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,943 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 184,271 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 4.93 million shares. 49,231 are owned by Sva Plumb Wealth Limited Liability. Oakbrook Ltd Llc has invested 2.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Odey Asset Grp Ltd reported 14,586 shares stake.

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Disney’s Stock Falls After Q3 Earnings, Sales Miss – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS), Walt Disney Company (The) (NYSE:DIS) – Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 10, 2019.