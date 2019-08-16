Patten Group Has Boosted Its Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Stake by $1.71 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Natixis Stake in Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Trimmed by $9.07 Million

Natixis decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 69.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 117,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The institutional investor held 51,524 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 169,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $94.52. About 314,413 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 278.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 42,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 57,950 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 1.92 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca pay report rejected by 35 pct of shareholders; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 18/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Says FDA Approves TAGRISSO(R) (osimertinib) as 1st-Line Treatment for EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot suffers pay revolt; 24/05/2018 – Seroquel/Seroquel XR (AstraZeneca, Kyowa Pharmaceutical) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S DELIBERATIONS ON CRESTOR SAID TO BE AT EARLY STAGE; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics And Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 08/03/2018 – SPIMACO – SIGNS MOU WITH ASTRAZENECA, TARGETS INVESTMENT AND TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER AND MANUFACTURE RANGE OF PHARMACEUTICALS UNDER PROJECT OF PRODUCING MEDICINES FOR CANCER DISEASES; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GlaxoSmithKline And AstraZeneca: 2 Brexit Cancellation Income Plays – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AstraZeneca down 6% on $3.5B capital raise – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca: Let The Buyer Beware – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Auto Stocks Struggling After Earnings; Drug Stock Hits New High – Schaeffers Research” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Is AstraZeneca Stock Worth Buying Before Earnings? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 20.78M shares to 35.61 million shares, valued at $547.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 826,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD).

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Completes Acquisition of Steel Ceilings, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “European Commission Approves Proposed Sale of Armstrong World Industries EMEA and Pacific Rim Business to Knauf International – GlobeNewswire” published on December 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries to Webcast Investor Day Presentation Live on November 7, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.