Patten Group Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $863,025 as Shares Rose; Stryker (SYK) Shareholder Peak Asset Management Has Decreased Position as Valuation Rose

Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 1,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 60,307 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.91M, down from 62,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $7.05 during the last trading session, reaching $212.06. About 904,931 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SEES 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH, THAT EXCLUDES IMPACT RELATED TO ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE RECOGNITION STANDARD TO BE OF 6.5% TO 7.0%; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Break-Away Femoral Nozzle, Product Number: 0206-512-000, UDI: (01; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 22/03/2018 – REG-Stryker to host conference call on April 26, 2018; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. AutoPlex System, Product Number: 0605-887-000, UDI: (01)4546540593108;; 31/05/2018 – Entellus Medical Announces Multi-Center Clinical Study Publication Confirming Nasal Obstruction Symptom Improvement from LATERA; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46 million shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER, COMCAST’S ROBERTS AREN’T COMMUNICATING: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment owns 80 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Cwh Mgmt reported 3,831 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Lc reported 425 shares. Wafra holds 0.01% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) or 2,004 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.13% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 98 are held by Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv. Spears Abacus Lc accumulated 5,600 shares. Jensen Investment invested in 2.16M shares. S&Co owns 15,545 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 452,639 were reported by Principal Fincl Grp. Northstar Asset Limited Liability Com reported 0.6% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Tiedemann Advsrs Llc stated it has 10,165 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.1% or 6,700 shares. Jacobs Com Ca, a California-based fund reported 2,400 shares. M&T Fincl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 87,744 shares.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.79M for 27.90 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Midstream Partners (Prn) (NYSE:AMID) by 122,505 shares to 264,230 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,904 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

