Patten & Patten Increased By $353,500 Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Stake; Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Golar LNG Limited had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. See Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

04/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $26 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

Patten & Patten Inc increased Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) stake by 3.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Patten & Patten Inc acquired 2,020 shares as Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)’s stock rose 17.29%. The Patten & Patten Inc holds 66,587 shares with $11.68M value, up from 64,567 last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc. now has $37.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 567,285 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect lCEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 09/04/2018 – Constellation Pharmaceuticals Announces $100 Million Financing; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Continues to Be Powered By Mexican Imports — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M

The stock increased 1.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 431,728 shares traded. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 43.41% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/03/2018 – GRAHAM ROBJOHNS TO BECOME CFO, DEPUTY CEO OF GOLAR LNG; 18/05/2018 – Golar’s Cameroon LNG project ships first cargo – sources, data; 16/04/2018 – Golar LNG Limited – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/04/2018 – Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortu; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 11/05/2018 – GLOBAL LNG-June prices slip on healthy supply; 16/04/2018 – First LNG shipment from Cameroon delayed until late April -spokesman; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG enters into a Preliminary Agreement and exchanges Heads of Terms for an FLNG vessel for Phase 1A of the Greater Tortue / Ahmeyim Project, West Africa; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG SAYS TOTAL PROJECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1.74B; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR POWER REACHES FINL CLOSING ON 1.5GW SERGIPE POWER PROJECT

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas company, engages in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction, and trading of LNG. The company has market cap of $1.84 billion. The firm operates through Vessel Operations, LNG Trading, FLNG, and Power divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Patten & Patten Inc decreased Acacia Communication stake by 5,750 shares to 13,520 valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) stake by 16,022 shares and now owns 203,076 shares. Pulte Homes Inc. (NYSE:PHM) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity. $140,171 worth of stock was sold by FROMBERG BARRY A on Friday, February 1.