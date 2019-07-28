Patten & Patten Trimmed Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Rose; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Holds Position in Visa (V)

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, up from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 7,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,898 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 117,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO MAKE FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION ON GOLDEN PASS EXPANSION WITH EXXONMOBIL BY YEAR END; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil To Grow Chemicals Manufacturing Capacity in North America, Asia Pacific by About 40%; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: CARBON CAPTURE CRITICAL TO ACHIEVING 2-DEGREE SCENARIO; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘VERY WELL POSITIONED’ TO MEET INTERNATIONAL MARITIME ORGANIZATION HIGH-SULPUR FUEL RULE CHANGE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Reports Leak, Emissions at Baytown, Texas Refinery

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) by 3,295 shares to 10,827 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,183 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Financial Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Park Avenue Secs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 27,521 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Nomura accumulated 0.01% or 29,510 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 296,615 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chickasaw Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 54,843 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 779,749 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 1.87% or 52,000 shares in its portfolio. 20,520 were reported by Asset Strategies. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd holds 2.06% or 475,459 shares in its portfolio. Woodstock holds 110,304 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Moreover, Horizon Services Ltd Liability has 0.16% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,949 shares. Montecito Commercial Bank accumulated 0.78% or 31,570 shares. Park Circle Co reported 400 shares stake. Huntington State Bank holds 1.47M shares or 1.96% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saybrook Nc holds 4.65% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 68,675 shares. New York-based Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sabal Tru owns 1,399 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.7% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Smith Moore Company reported 10,167 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Winslow Ltd Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 5.87 million shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wallace Cap reported 1,564 shares stake. D E Shaw And Company, New York-based fund reported 1.63M shares. Moreover, Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv has 1.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 28,837 shares. Ci Invs reported 1.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.02% or 527,600 shares. Holt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation Dba Holt Prtnrs Limited Partnership accumulated 0.13% or 2,852 shares. Moreover, Willingdon Wealth Management has 0.96% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,982 shares. First Foundation Advsrs, a California-based fund reported 96,894 shares.

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7,400 shares to 4,600 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 508,740 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).