Patten & Patten Trimmed By $579,150 Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position; EXXE GROUP ORDINARY SHARES (AXXA) SI Increased By 34.02%

Patten & Patten Inc decreased Microsoft Inc. (MSFT) stake by 2.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Patten & Patten Inc sold 4,950 shares as Microsoft Inc. (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Patten & Patten Inc holds 208,622 shares with $24.61M value, down from 213,572 last quarter. Microsoft Inc. now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 24.37 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 28/03/2018 – Microsoft Interdisciplinary Scientist Jaron Lanier says Silicon Valley developers knew they were making tech addictive, but said things have gone too far; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 25/04/2018 – InGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed

EXXE GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AXXA) had an increase of 34.02% in short interest. AXXA’s SI was 32,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 34.02% from 24,100 shares previously. The stock increased 4.25% or $0.0007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0165. About 1.75M shares traded. Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) has 0.00% since August 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc increased Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 7,766 shares to 294,747 valued at $15.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) stake by 2,020 shares and now owns 66,587 shares. Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) was raised too.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53's average target is 6.59% above currents $138.41 stock price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

