Patten & Patten Cut Texas Instruments (TXN) Position by $346,726; Evergreen Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by $1.34 Million as Stock Value Declined

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (BBVA) by 49.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 268,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The institutional investor held 277,116 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, down from 545,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.77. About 4.80M shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 10/04/2018 – BBVA UPGRADES SPAIN GROWTH FCAST TO 2.5% IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – BBVA 1Q Net Pft EUR1.34B; 07/03/2018 – Atom Bank raises $206 million as major backers raise their stakes; 02/05/2018 – Wirecard Supports BBVA-backed FinTech Denizen for its Global Bank Account; 16/03/2018 – Bbva: Any questions? | BBVA 16 March 2018; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms BBVA Consumo 8, FT; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.7 EUROS FROM 7.57 EUROS; 05/03/2018 – The BBVA Microfinance Foundation carries the voice of its female entrepreneurs to the United Nations; 23/03/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GlaxoSmithKline, BBVA and Credit Suisse Trade Actively; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB/A-2’ Rtgs On BBVA Uruguay; Outlook Stable

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 89,601 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, down from 92,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $124.59. About 3.86M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $996.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34,001 shares to 44,028 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 17,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.09 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, At Savings Bank has 0.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 3,371 shares. Hilltop Holding Inc stated it has 4,757 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 200 shares. Cap Ca invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 221,710 shares. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Putnam Fl Investment Management Communication holds 43,736 shares. Chem Bancorporation owns 24,633 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc stated it has 26,740 shares. The Texas-based Fincl Professionals has invested 0.04% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 2.66% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Private Tru Co Na holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 8,646 shares. Moreover, Sarl has 0.44% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 0.15% or 83,935 shares. Barbara Oil holds 10,000 shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,315 shares to 314,589 shares, valued at $59.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).