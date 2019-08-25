Patten & Patten Has Lowered Its Visa (V) Position as Market Value Rose; Equity Residential (EQR) Holder Heitman Real Estate Securities Lowered Its Position

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 92,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.49M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.75. About 2.32M shares traded or 82.91% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 25/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL COO DAVID SANTEE SPEAKS IN CALL; 15/03/2018 – Equity Residential Raises 1st Quarter Dividend to 54c Vs. 50.375c; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 4.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 4,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 108,869 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.00M, down from 113,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16B and $2.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Retail Properties Inc (NYSE:NNN) by 179,119 shares to 212,202 shares, valued at $11.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 24,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold EQR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 316.17 million shares or 0.18% less from 316.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 11,712 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 6.47 million shares. 347,094 are owned by Sei Invs. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Plc accumulated 0.05% or 942,532 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation stated it has 0.05% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Us Bank & Trust De has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al invested in 0.06% or 19,343 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Stanley holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 23,839 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 28,998 shares. Moreover, Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) for 5,315 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.24% invested in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication invested 0% in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,195 were accumulated by Bessemer Limited Liability. Hilltop reported 21,159 shares. Chatham Cap Group holds 0.06% or 1,400 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.42% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Westover Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1,893 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Capital Advisors has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Verity And Verity owns 4,802 shares. Incline Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 3.99% or 127,306 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 19,555 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning invested in 0.39% or 44,145 shares. Scholtz And Ltd Liability Com holds 18,695 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 31,948 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.35% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Argi Invest Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Goelzer Management has 29,965 shares.

