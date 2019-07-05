Patten & Patten Cut Its Adobe (ADBE) Position; Entercom Communications (ETM) Shorts Decreased By 0.01%

Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) had a decrease of 0.01% in short interest. ETM’s SI was 17.31M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.01% from 17.31 million shares previously. With 565,500 avg volume, 31 days are for Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM)’s short sellers to cover ETM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.25. About 601,734 shares traded. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) has declined 12.19% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETM News: 16/05/2018 – Entercom Comms Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, Telemundo 39 And Entercom Announce Multi-Year Media Partnership; 14/03/2018 – Philly.com: Radio giant Entercom looking to move HQ from Bala Cynwyd to Philly waterfront; 24/04/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divestitures near conclusion; 03/05/2018 – United States Traffic Network Signs New Agreement with Entercom Communications Corp; 08/03/2018 Entercom 4Q Rev $246.6M; 15/05/2018 – Aristeia Capital LLC Exits Position in Entercom Comms; 08/03/2018 – Entercom 4Q Net $232.4M; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 08/05/2018 – Entercom 1Q Adj EPS 0c

Patten & Patten Inc decreased Adobe Inc. (ADBE) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Patten & Patten Inc sold 1,583 shares as Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Patten & Patten Inc holds 46,159 shares with $12.30 million value, down from 47,742 last quarter. Adobe Inc. now has $148.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE BOOSTED MSFT, ADBE, CRM, BAC, LYB IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE

Since February 28, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $11.74 million activity. FIELD JOSEPH M also bought $1.19 million worth of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) on Friday, June 21.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $858.48 million. The firm owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 22, 2017, it had 126 stations in 28 markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $101.33 million activity. GESCHKE CHARLES M also sold $4.95 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. NARAYEN SHANTANU also sold $34.32M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 were sold by Lewnes Ann on Wednesday, January 30. THOMPSON MATTHEW sold 41,560 shares worth $10.19 million. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of stock. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45M on Friday, February 1.

Patten & Patten Inc increased Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG) stake by 3,295 shares to 10,827 valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 48.07 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Adobe had 33 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $288 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Wedbush. Cowen & Co downgraded the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, February 15 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, June 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.