Patten & Patten Boosted Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $2.49 Million as Valuation Declined; Ebay (EBAY) Stock Price Rose While Chemical Bank Increased Its Stake

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 87.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 13,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 29,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 15,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 1.90M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report Mon, 02 Apr 2018 00:00:00 -0700; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Grew Active Buyers by 4% Across Platforms; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 12,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 79,279 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.61 million, up from 66,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $207.54. About 390,184 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 12/04/2018 – Constellation Emerges from Stealth with a Protocol 1000x Faster than Bitcoin and Ethereum; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 16/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Files Voluntary Chapter 11 Petitions to Facilitate an Orderly and Efficient Sale Process; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS CEO ROB SANDS COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 3,475 shares to 2,363 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 3,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,446 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aperio Group Inc Limited Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Markston Interest Ltd accumulated 109,187 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 37,807 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd reported 6,593 shares. Amer Research And Mngmt Communications holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 1,100 shares. Stoneridge Investment Ptnrs Limited Co has invested 0.08% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Amica Mutual Com has 32,150 shares. Sarasin And Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.15% or 221,923 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Financial Associate stated it has 975 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Peddock Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ftb Advisors stated it has 153,382 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 8,000 were reported by Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Security Natl Tru Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) accumulated 6,184 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arrow Fin invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Cap Llc invested in 1.25% or 79,476 shares. Texas Yale Cap, a Florida-based fund reported 2,008 shares. New England Rech And holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 3,275 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 2,992 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.29% or 63,495 shares in its portfolio. Marlowe Ptnrs LP stated it has 6.94% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Invsts has invested 0.23% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Fiduciary Trust Company accumulated 3,903 shares. Tobam has invested 0.46% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Carmignac Gestion, a France-based fund reported 1.83M shares. Moreover, First American Bank has 0.2% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 15,005 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo Commerce Mn has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Prelude Mngmt Limited Company reported 794 shares. 121,113 are owned by Cibc Mkts Corporation. Riverpark Management Limited Com reported 36,292 shares.