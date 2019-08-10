Patten & Patten Has Lowered Position in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $346,726 as Stock Value Rose; Diamond Hill Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Philip Morris International I (PM) by $11.01 Million as Valuation Declined

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International I (PM) by 3.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 125,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The hedge fund held 3.45 million shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305.30 million, down from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 3.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 89,601 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, down from 92,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) by 318,518 shares to 720,113 shares, valued at $15.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 200,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding P.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Emergin Mkt (EEM) by 17,050 shares to 40,535 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 5,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).