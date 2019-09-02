Patten & Patten Has Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $479,788 as Share Value Declined; D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Position by $1.60 Million

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 8,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 135,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99 million, up from 127,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.16. About 9.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 28/03/2018 – Verizon partner program evolves to better serve organizations around the globe; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC REPORTS 9.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS INC AS OF APRIL 4, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Verizon Communications Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid Churn 1.04%; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (BBBY) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.43% . The institutional investor held 300,000 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 7.77M shares traded or 15.32% up from the average. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has declined 49.95% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.95% the S&P500. Some Historical BBBY News: 17/05/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond: Stark to Start Uncompensated Role as Senior Adviser to CEO Around June 4; 03/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond offers to buy old Toys R Us gift cards for store credit; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q EPS $1.41; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 13/04/2018 – Worst Day in Eight Years for Bed Bath & Beyond (Video); 13/03/2018 Cost Plus World Market to Open Its Fifth Store in New Jersey; 11/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: BBBY, ZUMZ, AWK & more; 11/04/2018 – Bed Bath & Beyond 4Q Net $194M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBBY); 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 6,148 shares to 50,696 shares, valued at $10.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj Us Financial Sect (IYF) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,421 shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. BBBY’s profit will be $32.72 million for 8.34 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 141.67% EPS growth.

