Patten & Patten Maintains Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ); Caxton Holds Position in Alcentra Cap (ABDC)

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 19.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 12,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 79,279 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.61 million, up from 66,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 755,691 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 07/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Constellation Brands $STZ Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 38,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 838,840 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03 million, up from 800,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.07M market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 80,136 shares traded or 37.41% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gradient Invests Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 179 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Amp Invsts Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 43,055 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 4,495 shares stake. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Enterprise Financial Serv holds 0% or 12 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,041 shares. Laurion Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 16,525 shares. Charter Tru holds 0.12% or 5,383 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 201,367 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Johnson Inc stated it has 160 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.09% or 98,909 shares in its portfolio.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $924.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,299 shares to 43,860 shares, valued at $12.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,860 shares, and cut its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Caxton Corp, which manages about $88.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mei Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 1.36 million shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.