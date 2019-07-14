Patten & Patten Has Increased Progressive Corp. (PGR) Position By $427,320; Capital International Investors Has Cut Stamps.Com (STMP) Position By $2.24 Million

Capital International Investors decreased Stamps.Com Inc (STMP) stake by 32.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Investors sold 27,700 shares as Stamps.Com Inc (STMP)’s stock declined 77.98%. The Capital International Investors holds 57,100 shares with $4.65M value, down from 84,800 last quarter. Stamps.Com Inc now has $832.07M valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 332,866 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN

Patten & Patten Inc increased Progressive Corp. (PGR) stake by 2.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Patten & Patten Inc acquired 5,935 shares as Progressive Corp. (PGR)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Patten & Patten Inc holds 266,476 shares with $19.21M value, up from 260,541 last quarter. Progressive Corp. now has $49.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 1.38M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Written $2.7; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has 5,655 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Highline Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.66% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.24% or 30,961 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has 0.1% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Hsbc Hldg Plc reported 7,265 shares stake. Ls Advisors Limited Liability has 1,245 shares. 46,548 are held by United Automobile Association. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 4,979 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fin, Missouri-based fund reported 2,734 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 65,665 shares. Barry Inv Advsrs Lc stated it has 52,639 shares. Prudential Finance reported 27,195 shares. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 31,111 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 2,814 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,200 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al.

Analysts await Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 75.32% or $1.74 from last year’s $2.31 per share. STMP’s profit will be $9.87M for 21.07 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by Stamps.com Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.14% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks That Have Been Cut in Half So Far in 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Share Price Is Down 83% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bear of the Day: Stamps.com (STMP) – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stamps.com News: STMP Stock Plummets on Lowered Guidance – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Make Of Stamps.com Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:STMP) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Capital International Investors increased Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc stake by 2.95M shares to 13.38 million valued at $1.11B in 2019Q1. It also upped Coca (NYSE:KO) stake by 688,333 shares and now owns 64.28 million shares. Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) was raised too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. Habiger David C had bought 572 shares worth $49,980 on Thursday, March 14. Khechfe Amine also sold $222,180 worth of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Stampscom (NASDAQ:STMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Stampscom had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of STMP in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Northland Capital. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) earned “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum on Thursday, May 9. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Sell” on Friday, March 22. The stock of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) earned “Sell” rating by Roth Capital on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co given on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Investments Lc holds 11,465 shares. 142,425 are held by Cookson Peirce Inc. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability accumulated 0.61% or 52,978 shares. Conning owns 11,127 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.11% or 30,800 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 5,797 shares. First Natl Trust Company holds 0.02% or 3,451 shares in its portfolio. 297,196 are held by Lateef Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership. State Bank Of America De holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 5.23M shares. Tt Int stated it has 124,160 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Northern Trust Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 7.16 million shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 194 shares. Bonness Entertainment Inc holds 605,608 shares or 28.36% of its portfolio. Texas-based B T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt has invested 0.64% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 586,468 shares.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Progressive’s Dashboard Report: May 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 1. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Janney Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Thursday, February 28 report. As per Monday, July 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by B. Riley & Co.