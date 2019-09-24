Patten & Patten Raised Tjx Companies (TJX) Position By $481,832; Bank Of Hawaii Has Boosted Dover (DOV) Stake By $718,900

Patten & Patten Inc increased Tjx Companies (TJX) stake by 8.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Patten & Patten Inc acquired 9,266 shares as Tjx Companies (TJX)’s stock rose 1.15%. The Patten & Patten Inc holds 120,499 shares with $6.37 million value, up from 111,233 last quarter. Tjx Companies now has $66.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 4.88 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY MARMAXX SALES $5,381 MLN VS $4,967 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 SHR $4.75 TO $4.83; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C

Bank Of Hawaii increased Dover Corp (DOV) stake by 65.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bank Of Hawaii acquired 7,189 shares as Dover Corp (DOV)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Bank Of Hawaii holds 18,239 shares with $1.83 million value, up from 11,050 last quarter. Dover Corp now has $14.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.65. About 504,313 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold DOV shares while 206 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 122.79 million shares or 1.40% more from 121.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 90 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 525 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Co. Leavell Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% or 2,450 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 56,156 are held by Stanley. 7.98 million were reported by State Street Corporation. Harris Associate LP owns 236,042 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Marco Invest Mngmt Lc reported 0.11% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Stock Yards Financial Bank & Tru invested in 2,792 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Aureus Asset Mngmt owns 3,590 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Colorado-based Advsrs Asset Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV).

Bank Of Hawaii decreased Ishares (IEFA) stake by 65,579 shares to 456,024 valued at $28.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) stake by 2,419 shares and now owns 7,913 shares. Xerox Corp was reduced too.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Dividend Kings to Buy and Hold Forever – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “RBC ups price target on Dover – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dover To Host Investor Meeting – PRNewswire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Will Pay A 0.6% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pullmaster® Introduces New Free Fall Option for M12 Winches to Serve Pile Driving Market – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Dover Corp has $11400 highest and $96 lowest target. $105.60’s average target is 7.05% above currents $98.65 stock price. Dover Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of DOV in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 19 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DOV in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DOV in report on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs reported 812,058 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corp reported 0.15% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co stated it has 105,865 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.57% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rmb Mngmt Ltd holds 0.63% or 469,396 shares in its portfolio. Greenleaf stated it has 178,563 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.09% stake. Bb&T Limited Liability Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 365,796 shares. 2.90 million were reported by Epoch Investment. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc holds 7,376 shares. Turtle Creek Asset reported 36,988 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,550 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 129,698 shares. East Coast Asset Lc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 73,938 shares. Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 145,931 shares.

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS throws in the towel on bear TJX call – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Ross Stores Outperformed TJX Last Quarter – The Motley Fool” published on August 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “The TJX Companies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Common Stock Dividend – Business Wire” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Burlington Stores Stock Rockets 17% Higher After Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $58.75’s average target is 6.45% above currents $55.19 stock price. TJX Companies had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Loop Capital on Friday, August 16 to “Buy”. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25.

Patten & Patten Inc decreased Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) stake by 63,300 shares to 1.04M valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 6,374 shares and now owns 14,716 shares. Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.