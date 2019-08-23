Patten & Patten Cut Stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by $349,200 as Shares Rose; As Unisys (UIS) Share Value Rose, Highbridge Capital Management Has Boosted Stake by $2.25 Million

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unisys Corp (UIS) by 426.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 204,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.82% . The hedge fund held 252,739 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unisys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 286,564 shares traded. Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) has declined 2.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical UIS News: 02/05/2018 – Fifty-Two Percent of Europeans are Open to Federated Identification, Finds Unisys Survey; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Company; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 group results; 12/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNISYS CORP. TO RATING ‘B-‘ FROM ‘B’; 13/03/2018 – Unisys Names Regina Paolillo to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Unisys Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIS); 19/03/2018 – IDEMIA Partnering with Unisys to Provide Biometric Services for Home Affairs Department in Australia; 01/05/2018 – Unisys 1Q EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Nihon Unisys 8056.T -2017/18 parent results; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 140,061 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 143,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $96.65. About 560,958 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Co Hldrs Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Announces 14.8% Dividend Increase, Marking Eighth Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Tractor Supply Kicks Off Semi-Annual 4-H Fundraiser; 08/03/2018 Tractor Supply Company Announces Expansion of Scholarship Program With Women in Technology Tennessee; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2,020 shares to 66,587 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67M for 23.01 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 48 investors sold TSCO shares while 186 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 3.31% less from 98.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Company has 7,193 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 1,365 shares. Massachusetts Ser Com Ma holds 0.11% or 2.66 million shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.02% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Westpac holds 0% or 13,322 shares. Patten And Patten Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 140,061 shares. Provident Invest Management reported 0.05% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Hexavest holds 0.87% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) or 701,620 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,676 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Valley Advisers reported 9,700 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 10,200 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Yorktown Management & Inc holds 0.1% or 3,300 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The reported 0.03% stake.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 1.10M shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $15.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 114,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,997 shares, and cut its stake in Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Investors sentiment is 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 21 investors sold UIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. only 33 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 59.91 million shares or 1.70% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 17,512 shares stake. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 3,233 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl LP holds 0.04% or 101,415 shares in its portfolio. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Company has 78,700 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Company has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 77,292 shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Oppenheimer Asset reported 2,083 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 36,299 shares. The California-based Globeflex Cap LP has invested 0.21% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 332,284 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Prns Incorporated reported 0% in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS). Point72 Asset Management Lp invested in 198,161 shares. Moreover, Fil has 0% invested in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) for 53 shares.