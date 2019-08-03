Patten & Patten Increases Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); As The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Valuation Declined, American Money Management Lifted Its Stake

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 10.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 49,843 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32 million, up from 44,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $250.05. About 2.56M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 10,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 75,955 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25M, up from 65,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 8.68M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – AVERAGE INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS ON COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET WERE $239.9 BLN IN FEBRUARY, UP 11% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 26/03/2018 – Schwab Tops ETF Inflows; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Pretax Profit Margin 41.8%; 27/03/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Views Consolidation in Terms of Client Benefits (Video); 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 06/04/2018 – Schwab Announces Its Spring Business Update

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dj Us Financial Sect (IYF) by 3,100 shares to 84,421 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL) by 16,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203,076 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markston Intll Limited Co reported 2,655 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.46% or 82,209 shares in its portfolio. Mairs & Pwr Inc stated it has 530,171 shares. Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 0.43% or 1,120 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild And Com Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 200,964 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Decatur Management Inc accumulated 46,919 shares or 2.24% of the stock. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.5% or 248,655 shares in its portfolio. 23,113 are owned by Balyasny Asset Limited Company. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 2.56% or 56,585 shares. Baltimore stated it has 31,244 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested 0.88% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sun Life Fincl invested in 1,627 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Maryland Cap Mgmt holds 3.09% or 100,737 shares. Paradigm Fin Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,609 shares. Greystone Managed Invs invested in 49,699 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $115,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Incorporated Ca has 0.14% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.76 million shares. Gw Henssler Assocs holds 1% or 256,012 shares. Diligent Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,703 shares. Victory Capital Inc stated it has 297,802 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aviance Capital Prtn Lc stated it has 59,777 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 11,872 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk invested in 936,708 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hills Financial Bank And Company stated it has 38,406 shares. 5,784 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank invested 0.95% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Rothschild And Com Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 0.29% or 642,554 shares. Harris Lp stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).