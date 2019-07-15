Patten & Patten Boosted Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO); As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Intersect Capital Decreased Stake by $763,434

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, up from 286,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.97. About 4.30M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs TQ Delta, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/12/2018

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 28.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc sold 4,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 16,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $203.75. About 8.40M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – MediaRadar CEO Sees Snap Potentially Leaving Facebook Ads (Video); 28/03/2018 – Facebook won’t reveal its own smart speaker at the F8 developer conference in May, Bloomberg reported; 21/03/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK’S AUDIT OF DATA PRIOR TO 2014 WILL REVIEW THOUSANDS OF THIRD-PARTY APPS; 19/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Calls for Congressional Hearing on Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Bombshell; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IT IS POSSIBLE THE DATA l HARVESTED WAS USED FOR THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION-BBC; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO PROPOSE UPDATES TO TERMS OF SERVICE, DATA POLICY; 23/03/2018 – U.S. House panel formally asks Facebook CEO to testify on user data; 20/03/2018 – Tech Down as Facebook Weighs — Tech Roundup; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COO SHERYL SANDBERG SAYS “MASSIVELY RAMPING HIRING” AT CO- CNBC; 01/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon be able to opt out of one of Facebook’s key data gathering practices: Its collection and use of people’s web browsing history, which the company uses to sell targeted ads. #F8

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was sold by Wehner David M.. 5,300 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. 9,000 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $1.35 million.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.81 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl invested in 851,086 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Altimeter Management Lp holds 3.55 million shares. Capital Ltd Ca reported 76,414 shares. Academy Capital Tx invested in 3.85% or 99,790 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested in 24,163 shares. 17,198 were reported by Compton Cap Management Ri. Regent Inv Mngmt Limited reported 46,206 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Co holds 8,105 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Tdam Usa invested in 0.43% or 35,921 shares. Ruggie Capital Gru reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Eagle Ridge Invest owns 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,269 shares. Indiana & Inv Management Company holds 11,651 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv holds 5.02% or 220,000 shares in its portfolio. Trb Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.3% or 6,000 shares. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested 1.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Eu by 5,525 shares to 8,140 shares, valued at $454,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 14,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,321 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.72% or 1.08M shares. California-based Pillar Pacific Mgmt Llc has invested 1.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen & Steers has 0% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 3.05 million shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Lc holds 10,000 shares. Grace And White Inc has 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 448,622 are held by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com. Robecosam Ag accumulated 316,629 shares. Intact stated it has 197,900 shares. Adams Asset Advsrs Llc accumulated 0.82% or 113,772 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1.28M shares. The Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Management has invested 4.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rnc Capital Management Ltd Co holds 4.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 1.17M shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 2.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hills National Bank & Trust Tru holds 16,287 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.