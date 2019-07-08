Patten & Patten Increased Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stake; As F5 Networks (Call) (FFIV) Stock Value Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Decreased Its Position

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in F5 Networks Inc (Call) (FFIV) by 83.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 41,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, down from 49,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in F5 Networks Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $5.93 during the last trading session, reaching $141.74. About 549,104 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Reinland to Retire May 31; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Net $109.6M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Rev $533.3M; 26/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $181 FROM $167; 25/04/2018 – F5 Announces New Application Services Offering for Multi-Cloud Environments; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q Rev $535M-$545M; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS NAMES FRANK PELZER EVP, CFO EFFECTIVE MAY 21; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 294,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91 million, up from 286,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 7.41M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 sales for $3.53 million activity. 124 shares were sold by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL, worth $20,331 on Tuesday, February 12. WHITE ANA MARIA sold $367,337 worth of stock. MCMILLAN STEPHEN had sold 1,971 shares worth $316,909 on Friday, February 1. FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN also sold $496,853 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares. Locoh-Donou Francois sold $595,600 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 261 shares valued at $41,630 was sold by Pelzer Francis J..

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.04 EPS, up 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.02 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $121.78M for 17.37 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold FFIV shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in H&R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 132,047 shares to 565,510 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc (Call) (NYSE:XPO) by 75,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.