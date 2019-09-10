Patten & Patten Upped Its Position in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by $623,971 as Stock Declined; As Ehealth (EHTH) Share Price Rose, Par Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 171,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 531,142 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.11M, down from 702,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 752,528 shares traded or 40.99% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 4,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 93,648 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 89,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $128.79. About 5.53 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Cli; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Kepos Cap LP has invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grassi Inv Management holds 1.42% or 68,523 shares in its portfolio. Grand Jean stated it has 1,497 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 3.77M shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.21% or 58,943 shares. Coho Prtn Ltd invested 4.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hills National Bank & Tru, a Iowa-based fund reported 40,937 shares. Mu Investments Ltd reported 3.33% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 78,438 were reported by Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd. 157,208 are held by Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Webster Comml Bank N A has invested 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 33,838 are held by Private Wealth Advsr Inc. Cls Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chase Investment Counsel Corporation has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1,460 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Will Johnson & Johnson’s Opioid Case Ruling Impact Big Pharma Stocks? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It’s 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acacia Communication by 5,750 shares to 13,520 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alcoa Corp. by 10,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,572 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “eHealth Announces the Appointment of Beth A. Brooke as a New Independent Director – PRNewswire” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EHealth Q2 top line up 101%; guidance raised; shares ahead 14% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FB, AA, EHTH – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “84 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gagnon Securities Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 6,115 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 6,900 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & owns 30,000 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.07% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 19,644 shares. Blackrock holds 2.92 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Atika Cap Lc invested in 93,000 shares. Victory Mgmt holds 0.14% or 1.00M shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger has invested 0.03% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Prudential Fincl Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,235 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co holds 0% or 43,962 shares in its portfolio. Hawk Ridge Capital Mgmt LP reported 0.5% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $292,335 activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $210,095 was made by WOLF DALE B on Monday, August 19.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.