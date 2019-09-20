Patten & Patten Has Raised Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Price Declined; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Guardian Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $336,000

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 132,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, down from 140,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.63. About 9.64M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Comcast Business Launches SmartOfficeTM Motion Insights; 23/05/2018 – Comcast in `advanced stages of preparing’ Fox bid; 03/05/2018 – Zola Announces $100M Series D Financing Led by Comcast Ventures With Participation From NBCUniversal and Goldman Sachs Investme; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST BID IS SAID EXPECTED TO HAVE DEAL PROTECTIONS: CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 27/04/2018 – NBC’s Brokaw cancels U.S. university speech after impropriety claims; 07/03/2018 – FTC: 20180843: Michael Angelakis; Comcast Corporation

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 15,991 shares as the company's stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 151,174 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.64 million, up from 135,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.07. About 5.99 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 15.34 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $114.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,937 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $5.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CMCSA shares while 464 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 505 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.63 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Westover Cap Advsr Lc owns 1.81% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 86,517 shares. Globeflex Capital LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Neville Rodie & Shaw invested in 0.07% or 15,408 shares. Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il reported 6,550 shares stake. Boston & Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.8% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Findlay Park Prns Limited Liability Partnership owns 11.20M shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 14.25 million shares. Tradewinds Cap Management Lc reported 10,004 shares. Koshinski Asset Management holds 6,939 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt reported 172,035 shares stake. Altrinsic Lc has invested 2.59% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cambridge Trust holds 0.02% or 6,892 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Co Lc accumulated 1.50M shares or 0.76% of the stock. Churchill Corporation accumulated 212,956 shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $924.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 12,125 shares to 154,196 shares, valued at $4.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,085 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).