Patten & Patten Decreased Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Stake by $388,557; As Coca Cola Co. (KO) Valuation Declined, Beach Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 14,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 166,321 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, down from 180,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 29.70M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Efficiency Ratio 60%; 31/03/2018 – Mansion Global: Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH SYNDICATE OF INTERNATIONAL BANKS, LED BY BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH INTERNATIONAL LIMITED AND HSBC BANK; 20/04/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 21/03/2018 – BOFA ENDS INTERNAL PROBE OF $292M LOSS ON STEINHOFF MARGIN LOAN; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 18/05/2018 – TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK NAMES FOUR LOCAL BANKS TO TAKE OVER THE BUSINESS AFTER UOB’S EXIT

Beach Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Management Llc sold 14,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 14,660 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $687,000, down from 29,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 6.98M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 07/03/2018 – New York Post: Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 03/05/2018 – MEDIA-Coca-Cola to take its Indian brand ‘Thums Up’ to neighbouring markets – PTI in Economic Times

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 1.64% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.61 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.65B for 21.01 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,167 shares. 48,955 are held by Btim. Country Tru Commercial Bank owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.46% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 9.4% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 400.00 million shares. Signature & Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Minnesota-based Sit Associate has invested 0.43% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cordasco Financial Network invested in 0.05% or 1,034 shares. Allstate Corp reported 0.4% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.38% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sawgrass Asset Management Llc reported 681,233 shares. Benin Mgmt invested 0.18% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Pettyjohn Wood White owns 9,269 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 8,775 shares stake. Howard Capital has invested 2.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Beach Investment Management Llc, which manages about $88.74M and $55.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (NYSE:TGP) by 101,281 shares to 121,241 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 44,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,160 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc. Cl A.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Lp has 9,183 shares. Moreover, Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.59% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.60 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 4,836 shares. Franklin has invested 0.27% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Acg Wealth holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 69,248 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr invested in 32,225 shares. Maryland Capital holds 1.35% or 396,079 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 32.78 million shares. First Natl Bank Tru Co Of Newtown holds 0.34% or 44,881 shares in its portfolio. Birmingham Mgmt Incorporated Al reported 0.83% stake. Pacific Glob Invest has invested 1.66% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 3.00 million shares. Washington Trust Company stated it has 1.12M shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 22,370 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Lc accumulated 1.10M shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares to 49,843 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).