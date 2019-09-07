Patten & Patten Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Lifted by $479,788 as Stock Declined; As Chevron New (CVX) Market Value Rose, Modera Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $329,394

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 8,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 135,183 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.99M, up from 127,051 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.06. About 8.50M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Frontier’s B3 corporate family rating, outlook changed to stable; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report; 03/05/2018 – Verizon: All Six Shareholder Proposals Defeated at Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi

Modera Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 39.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc sold 2,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 4,179 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $515,000, down from 6,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 06:54 PM; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/25/2018 09:06 AM; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 26/03/2018 – Chevron’s Venezuela oilfields operating normally -executive; 06/03/2018 – Chevron says looking to resume share buybacks

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Lc owns 17,131 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Limited Co has 0.83% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 209,086 shares. Bontempo Ohly Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.41% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Advisor Llc reported 64,782 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited reported 2,528 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 13.81M shares. Moreover, Dupont Capital Management Corp has 0.73% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0.32% or 42,841 shares. Private Cap Advisors accumulated 18,941 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.54% stake. Hite Hedge Asset Management Limited Liability reported 7,112 shares stake. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Lc invested in 0.34% or 64,062 shares. Terril Brothers has invested 0.08% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Tarbox Family Office Incorporated owns 2,029 shares. Mirador Capital Prns Lp has invested 1.16% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 15.64 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron preparing for Venezuela exit with new contract provisions – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Modera Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $534.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 6,609 shares to 16,082 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 6,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 228,922 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4,981 shares to 108,869 shares, valued at $17.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,490 shares, and cut its stake in Acacia Communication.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Broken Dividend Model – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.