Patten & Patten Continues to Hold Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ); As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shares Rose, Holder Blackstone Group LP Has Upped Its Position

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79 million, up from 5.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.76. About 351,182 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 2,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,587 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68M, up from 64,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $198.06. About 305,150 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 16/05/2018 – SEC CHARGES THREE EX CONSTELLATION HEALTHCARE EXECS WITH FRAUD; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 24/05/2018 – Phase Four Tapped by Astro Digital as Certified Propulsion Provider for Landmapper Constellation and the Corvus Satellite Product Line; Will Act as Reseller for Phase Four Thrusters; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS CLASS A QTR DIV TO 74C/SHR,EST. 64C; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. Marone Anthony F. JR sold 287 shares worth $9,910.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 40.00 million shares to 179.95M shares, valued at $4.38 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 167,000 were accumulated by Mariner Limited. Principal Fincl Gp reported 43,377 shares stake. Coe Cap Ltd has invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Citigroup reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 175,048 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Brave Asset Management Inc reported 91,836 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 954,200 shares. Invesco accumulated 257,178 shares. 1.03M were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. 1,414 are owned by Carroll Fincl. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc accumulated 1,175 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Investment Management stated it has 400 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications holds 45,170 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

