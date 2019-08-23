Patten & Patten Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) Has Increased by $411,598; American Money Management Increases Holding in The Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 7,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 294,747 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91M, up from 286,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.5. About 7.04M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 10,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 75,955 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.25 million, up from 65,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $37.2. About 2.83M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Dj Us Financial Sect (IYF) by 3,100 shares to 84,421 shares, valued at $9.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,159 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW).

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60M and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 32,218 shares to 28,790 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,432 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

