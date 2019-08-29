Patten & Patten Has Increased Its Position in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $365,276; Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Old Dominion Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $1.74 Million as Valuation Declined

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 6,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 111,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 104,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.61. About 4.86 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 169.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc bought 5,257 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 8,358 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 3,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $177.31. About 972,457 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US)

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TJX Companies: Rough Quarter, But Thesis Intact – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “TJX Companies Earnings: Still on Pace for Modest Growth in 2019 – Motley Fool” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did TJX and Ross Stores Avoid the Retail Turmoil Last Quarter? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 98,057 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Regions Fincl Corporation holds 120,430 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 3.62% or 4.47M shares. Ifrah Financial Inc stated it has 4,652 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 0.18% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Natl Tru Co stated it has 0.19% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hightower Ser Lta invested in 0.31% or 45,974 shares. Cornercap Counsel Inc accumulated 130,636 shares. Foster & Motley stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Motco holds 117,117 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management has invested 0.99% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chilton Capital Llc reported 0.93% stake. Condor owns 0.16% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 18,615 shares. Brown Cap reported 0% stake.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 6,148 shares to 50,696 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp. (NYSE:MAS) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,888 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Inc. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Old Dominion Capital Management Inc, which manages about $340.68 million and $292.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,252 shares to 37,493 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio Large Cap (ONEK) by 86,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,370 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. On Friday, August 2 the insider HOGAN JOSEPH M bought $998,169.