Patten & Patten Upped Progressive Corp. (PGR) Stake; Air Lease (AL) Has 1.09 Sentiment

Patten & Patten Inc increased Progressive Corp. (PGR) stake by 2.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Patten & Patten Inc acquired 5,935 shares as Progressive Corp. (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Patten & Patten Inc holds 266,476 shares with $19.21 million value, up from 260,541 last quarter. Progressive Corp. now has $46.58B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.65 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – DJ Progressive Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGR); 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE ELECTS LAWTON W. FITT AS CHAIRPERSON

Air Lease Corp (AL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 123 investment professionals increased and opened new holdings, while 113 sold and decreased their holdings in Air Lease Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 91.21 million shares, up from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Air Lease Corp in top ten holdings increased from 7 to 9 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 83 Increased: 90 New Position: 33.

Among 8 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $83.75’s average target is 5.00% above currents $79.76 stock price. Progressive had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PGR in report on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Hold” rating and $73 target in Thursday, February 28 report. Janney Capital initiated The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, June 20. Janney Capital has “Hold” rating and $59 target. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. B. Riley & Co maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Thursday, June 13. B. Riley & Co has “Buy” rating and $9600 target. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 29 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, May 17 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Limited holds 0.37% or 226,698 shares in its portfolio. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Co accumulated 29,182 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 12,840 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Cleararc has 0.19% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 14,166 shares. Winslow Asset reported 19,750 shares. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 15,702 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.26% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.49% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bb&T has invested 0.05% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Hrt Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,659 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Guardian Life Of America owns 1,683 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co has 0.12% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6,850 shares. Optimum Advisors reported 100 shares.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Progressive Down 4% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Progressive Stock Is Up 32.5% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $39,326 activity. $19,663 worth of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) shares were bought by Snyder Barbara R.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 24.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $143.34M for 7.66 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Underhill Investment Management Llc holds 9.31% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation for 512,475 shares. Selz Capital Llc owns 1.19 million shares or 7.84% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tegean Capital Management Llc has 7.65% invested in the company for 327,500 shares. The New York-based Gagnon Securities Llc has invested 5.56% in the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc., a Michigan-based fund reported 910,213 shares.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines in Asia, the Pacific Rim, Latin America, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and North America. The company has market cap of $4.39 billion. The firm also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines. It has a 8.18 P/E ratio. In addition, it provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Air Lease’s (NYSE:AL) Shareholders Feel About The 43% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining Air Lease Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:AL) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing reassures leasing firms over 737 MAX – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $39.5. About 920,832 shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (AL) has declined 3.40% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP. CONCLUDES QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: BOEING’S PROPOSED 797 ISN’T AFFECTING A321NEO DEMAND; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Names Daniel Verwholt as Treasurer; 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES `MAJOR’ SUPPLY CHAIN CONSTRAINTS FOR BOEING, AIRBUS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE SEEING RENEWED AIRLINE FOCUS ON RISING FUEL COSTS