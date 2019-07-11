Patten & Patten Stake in Apple Com (AAPL) Increased by $626,535 as Stock Rose; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Rose While Jensen Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) by 2.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 1,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,369 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.22M, down from 54,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.38B market cap company. It closed at $306.98 lastly. It is down 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 21/03/2018 – Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Digital River Takes Ecommerce Expertise to Adobe Summit as Sponsor and Exhibitor; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 3,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 314,589 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.76 million, up from 311,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $941.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $202.56. About 14.41M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Apple’s next big product announcement is happening in Chicago; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 01/05/2018 – Dealbook: Apple Plans to Give Investors Back $100 Billion: DealBook Briefing; 20/04/2018 – An analyst suggests Apple is killing the iPhone X because there’s a surplus of chips; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company; 30/05/2018 – Industry giants Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook were all founded by first or second generation immigrants

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 6,122 shares to 78,239 shares, valued at $14.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,601 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb (NYSE:MIC).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $778.90M for 48.27 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc Sh by 4,084 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $396.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

