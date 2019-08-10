Patten & Patten Has Increased Stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $365,276 as Stock Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Autus Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $1.83 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 6,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 27,586 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, up from 20,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $294.83. About 1.45M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $240 FROM $220; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX a; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 26/03/2018 – Emphasizing Consistent Customer Experience Across Languages, Lionbridge Sponsors Adobe Summit

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Tjx Companies (TJX) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 6,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 111,233 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 104,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 5.37 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0.24% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Prudential Fincl Incorporated holds 0.19% or 2.13 million shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha holds 0.75% or 205,592 shares in its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 5,428 shares. 194,574 were reported by Brinker Cap. Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.81% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 9.36 million shares. Atwood And Palmer invested in 4,234 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv invested 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership reported 56,718 shares. Ancora Ltd has invested 0.09% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fukoku Mutual Life invested in 6,400 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Tru invested in 0.19% or 36,063 shares. Cipher Cap LP stated it has 28,632 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communications, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.45M shares.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $911.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,900 shares to 91,490 shares, valued at $11.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastr Co Llc Memb (NYSE:MIC) by 29,602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,944 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $606.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 76,312 shares to 59,023 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 39,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,529 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Tru Limited Company holds 0.03% or 765 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet LP reported 1.3% stake. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability owns 27,626 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Company Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.49% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Symmetry Peak Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,901 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has 59,311 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Com holds 0.99% or 38,651 shares. Moreover, Thematic Prns Limited Liability Company has 1.13% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 91,028 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 1.94M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The New York-based Corvex LP has invested 5.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oppenheimer Co owns 7,958 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation accumulated 0.12% or 185,734 shares. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 3.79% or 19.33 million shares.

