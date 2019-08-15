Patten & Patten Trimmed By $615,360 Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; 1 800 Flowers Com (FLWS) Sentiment Is 1.91

Patten & Patten Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) stake by 6.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Patten & Patten Inc sold 7,692 shares as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Patten & Patten Inc holds 109,898 shares with $8.88M value, down from 117,590 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corporation now has $286.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.03% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $67.65. About 17.63M shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 13/03/2018 – Exxon and biotech group bet on producing algae-based fuel; 11/04/2018 – EXXON: P’NYANG FIELD HAS INCREASED TO 4.36T CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 20/03/2018 – COSAN: EXXON CONTRACT VALID BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, URUGUAY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL XOM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DARREN WOODS SAYS HOPES THAT NEW ATTORNEY GENERAL IN NEW YORK ‘COMES TO A DIFFERENT CONCLUSION’ ON CLIMATE PROBE FROM PREDECESSOR ERIC SCHNEIDERMAN; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earnings, Cash Flow From Ops to Roughly Double by 2025; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 16/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY HYDROCRACKER OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE

1 800 Flowers Com Inc (FLWS) investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.80, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 82 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 43 decreased and sold their stock positions in 1 800 Flowers Com Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 21.94 million shares, up from 19.34 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding 1 800 Flowers Com Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 27 Increased: 43 New Position: 39.

The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 285,211 shares traded. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (FLWS) has risen 36.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLWS News: 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 12C; 11/04/2018 Northpointe Capital LLC Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Rev $238.5M; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS Sees FY18 Comparable Rev at High End of $1.13B-$1.15B; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM SEES FY COMP REV. AT HIGH END $1.13B-$1.15B; 19/04/2018 – DJ 1-800-FLOWERSCOM Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLWS); 11/05/2018 – Foresters Investment Management Exits Position in 1-800-Flowers; 01/05/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS 3Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – 1-800 Flowers President & CEO Chris McCann interviewed by Advisor Access; 19/04/2018 – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter on Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Beddow Capital Management Inc holds 3.55% of its portfolio in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for 354,441 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc owns 2.09 million shares or 1.97% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has 1.38% invested in the company for 173,713 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.89% in the stock. J. Goldman & Co Lp, a New York-based fund reported 604,051 shares.

Analysts await 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% negative EPS growth.

1-800-Flowers.com, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. It has a 35.62 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, and plush stuffed animals.

