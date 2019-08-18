Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI)’s Financial Results Comparing With U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX). The two are both Trucking companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 18 0.54 N/A -1.08 0.00 U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 6 0.10 N/A 0.59 8.60

Table 1 demonstrates Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1% U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.1%

Liquidity

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.3% and 54% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.1% of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. -2.29% -6.61% -8.75% -16.96% -7.71% -13.24% U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.2% -5.04% -24.7% -32.76% -61.06% -9.27%

For the past year Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.