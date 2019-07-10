Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Trucking company, Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. has 52.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 60.02% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. has 2.1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 5.70% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 0.00% 4.60% 3.50% Industry Average 5.31% 17.53% 8.87%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. N/A 19 0.00 Industry Average 152.53M 2.87B 14.83

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.75 1.22 2.56

The peers have a potential upside of 32.27%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. -0.2% -2.56% -4.86% -6.75% 4.01% -5.38% Industry Average 3.02% 3.53% 6.44% 16.73% 15.11% 19.83%

For the past year Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. had bearish trend while Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. are 3.3 and 3.2. Competitively, Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s peers have 1.63 and 1.64 for Current and Quick Ratio. Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. has a beta of -0.09 and its 109.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.58 which is 57.71% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 4 factors Patriot Transportation Holding Inc.