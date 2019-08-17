Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (PNBK) Forms $14.69 Double Bottom; Shorts at Saga Communications – Class A (SGA) Raised By 14.91%

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (PNBK) formed double bottom with $13.51 target or 8.00% below today’s $14.69 share price. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (PNBK) has $57.61M valuation. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 460 shares traded. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) has declined 19.11% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PNBK News: 04/05/2018 – Patriot National Bancorp ‘in the Final Stages of Hiring a Chief Marketing Officer and Mobile Banking Strategist’; 11/05/2018 – Patriot Completes Acquisition Of Prime Bank; 04/05/2018 – PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP CONTINUES EARNINGS MOMENTUM, FIRST QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME INCREASES TO $1.1 MILLION; TOTAL ASSETS UP 12%; ANNOUNCES KEY ADDITIONS TO MANAGEMENT TEAM; DECLARES QUARTERLY; 04/05/2018 – PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP CONTINUES EARNINGS MOMENTUM, FIRST QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME INCREASES TO $1.1 MILLION; TOTAL ASSETS UP 12%; ANNOUNCES KEY ADDITIONS TO MANAGEMENT TEAM; DECLARES QUARTERLY…; 04/05/2018 – Patriot National Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c; 12/04/2018 – PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP INC – PATRIOT BANK ACQUISITION OF PRIME BANK IS SCHEDULED FOR CLOSING IN LATE APRIL 2018; 04/05/2018 – Patriot National Bancorp Continues Earnings Momentum, First Quarter 2018 Net Income Increases to $1.1 Million; Total Assets up; 04/05/2018 – Patriot National Bancorp Names David W. Christiansen Senior Credit Officer; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 08/05/2018 – PATRIOT NATIONAL GETS COURT APPROVAL FOR REORGANIZATION PLAN

Saga Communications Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:SGA) had an increase of 14.91% in short interest. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) has declined 15.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. Some Historical SGA News: 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – INCREASED BOARD SIZE TO SEVEN, APPOINTED WARREN LADA TO BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Net $1.53M; 06/03/2018 – Saga Communications 4Q Rev $31.5M; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications Chief Operating Officer Warren Lada to Retire; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q EPS 26c; 06/03/2018 Saga Communications 4Q EPS $2.51

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $170.88 million. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk. It has a 12.64 P/E ratio. As of February 28, 2018, the firm owned 75 FM and 33 AM radio stations serving 26 markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 4 investors sold Saga Communications, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.48 million shares or 0.07% less from 4.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street accumulated 62,919 shares. American International Group Inc Inc holds 2,433 shares. Towerview Ltd Com has invested 21.56% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 931 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Pnc Fin Services Gp holds 0% or 8 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0% invested in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) for 9,653 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 8,254 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% or 665,091 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 76,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 667 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Co has invested 0% in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Parallax Volatility Advisers L P reported 0% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA). Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0% or 1,486 shares.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $227,781 activity. 2,754 shares were bought by TOWERVIEW LLC, worth $78,072.