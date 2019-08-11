Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (PNBK) Forms $14.07 Double Bottom; Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Sentiment Is 1.44

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 89 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 62 decreased and sold their stock positions in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 132.30 million shares, down from 135.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten positions increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 52 New Position: 37.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $4.32 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate, NUPLAZID, has completed the Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease psychosis and the Phase II trial for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as is in Phase II study for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease psychosis. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a collaboration with Allergan, Inc. for the development of product candidates related to chronic pain.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 6.83% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for 39.71 million shares. Ghost Tree Capital Llc owns 900,000 shares or 6.55% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Great Point Partners Llc has 5.32% invested in the company for 2.00 million shares. The Georgia-based Emory University has invested 1.94% in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.33 million shares.