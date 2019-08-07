Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (PNBK) Forms $14.06 Double Bottom; Citrix Systems (CTXS) Sentiment Is 1.1

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (PNBK) formed double bottom with $13.08 target or 7.00% below today’s $14.06 share price. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (PNBK) has $55.14 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 130 shares traded. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) has declined 19.11% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PNBK News: 11/05/2018 – Patriot Completes Acquisition Of Prime Bank; 04/05/2018 – PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP INC PNBK.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.27; 08/05/2018 – Patriot National Receives Court Approval for Reorganization Plan; 04/05/2018 – Patriot National Bancorp 1Q EPS 27c; 04/05/2018 – PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP CONTINUES EARNINGS MOMENTUM, FIRST QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME INCREASES TO $1.1 MILLION; TOTAL ASSETS UP 12%; ANNOUNCES KEY ADDITIONS TO MANAGEMENT TEAM; DECLARES QUARTERLY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Patriot National Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNBK); 12/04/2018 – PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP INC – PATRIOT BANK ACQUISITION OF PRIME BANK IS SCHEDULED FOR CLOSING IN LATE APRIL 2018; 04/05/2018 – PATRIOT NATIONAL BANCORP CONTINUES EARNINGS MOMENTUM, FIRST QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME INCREASES TO $1.1 MILLION; TOTAL ASSETS UP 12%; ANNOUNCES KEY ADDITIONS TO MANAGEMENT TEAM; DECLARES QUARTERLY…; 04/05/2018 – Patriot National Bancorp Names Kevin Ferryman Director of SBA Lending; 04/05/2018 – Patriot National Bancorp Names David W. Christiansen Senior Credit Officer

Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 230 funds increased and opened new positions, while 209 sold and decreased their equity positions in Citrix Systems Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 140.26 million shares, up from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Citrix Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 171 Increased: 163 New Position: 67.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $126.39M for 23.86 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

13D Management Llc holds 3.52% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. for 117,532 shares. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc owns 43,449 shares or 3.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rdl Financial Inc has 1.95% invested in the company for 28,529 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.86% in the stock. Farallon Capital Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.99 million shares.

Citrix Systems, Inc. provides an integrated platform for secure app and data delivery, and network functionality as a cloud service worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.06 billion. The firm offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives clients the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients. It has a 24.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s workspace services also comprise XenMobile enterprise mobility management solutions; and Citrix Workspace Suite, which provides apps, desktops, branch networking and WAN, enterprise mobility management, and data solutions.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citrix -4.7% after misses, FY revenue cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in Store for Citrix Systems (CTXS) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Citrix Systems (CTXS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: NTGR,KN,CTXS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $91.61. About 2.58 million shares traded or 33.49% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 05/04/2018 – Instart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Investors; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 24/04/2018 – Acrolinx Launches Latest Platform to Improve Content Creation and Review Experience; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors