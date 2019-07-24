Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) Comparing side by side

Both Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 15 2.00 N/A 0.82 18.92 Citizens Holding Company 21 3.07 N/A 1.36 15.04

In table 1 we can see Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citizens Holding Company has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Citizens Holding Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patriot National Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 0.3% Citizens Holding Company 0.00% 7.3% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.24 beta indicates that Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Citizens Holding Company’s 117.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.17 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 9.5% respectively. About 1.8% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Citizens Holding Company has 9.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Patriot National Bancorp Inc. -1.29% 0.38% 1.63% -23.38% -13.75% 8.34% Citizens Holding Company -2.52% -9.89% -4.43% -11.45% -13.14% -2.38%

For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Citizens Holding Company had bearish trend.

Summary

Citizens Holding Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Patriot National Bancorp Inc.