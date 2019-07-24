Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (PNBK) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) Comparing side by side

Both Patriot National Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) and Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ:CIZN) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|15
|2.00
|N/A
|0.82
|18.92
|Citizens Holding Company
|21
|3.07
|N/A
|1.36
|15.04
In table 1 we can see Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Citizens Holding Company has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Citizens Holding Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|0.00%
|4.7%
|0.3%
|Citizens Holding Company
|0.00%
|7.3%
|0.6%
Risk and Volatility
A 0.24 beta indicates that Patriot National Bancorp Inc. is 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Citizens Holding Company’s 117.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.17 beta.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Patriot National Bancorp Inc. and Citizens Holding Company are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 9.5% respectively. About 1.8% of Patriot National Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Citizens Holding Company has 9.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
|-1.29%
|0.38%
|1.63%
|-23.38%
|-13.75%
|8.34%
|Citizens Holding Company
|-2.52%
|-9.89%
|-4.43%
|-11.45%
|-13.14%
|-2.38%
For the past year Patriot National Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while Citizens Holding Company had bearish trend.
Summary
Citizens Holding Company beats on 7 of the 9 factors Patriot National Bancorp Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.