Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Upped Position in Howard Bancorp (HBMD); Ironwood Investment Management Lowered Its Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) Holding by $306,204 as Stock Value Declined

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28 million, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $284.01 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 10,964 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 16.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Plc holds 0% or 1,949 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 2,769 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0% or 27,627 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De owns 7,191 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 880,873 shares. Banc Funds Com Llc reported 0.22% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Foundry Prns Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 14,700 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 21,509 shares. Moreover, First Trust Lp has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). 5,831 were reported by Sandy Spring State Bank. Suntrust Banks accumulated 58,630 shares. 641,041 were reported by Blackrock. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 3,189 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0% or 302,797 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $44,925 activity. On Wednesday, July 10 Schwabe Charles E. bought $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 108 shares. Another trade for 541 shares valued at $6,990 was made by Scully Mary Ann on Wednesday, July 10. 201 shares valued at $2,597 were bought by Steil Jack E on Wednesday, July 10. $1,111 worth of stock was bought by Poynot Steven on Wednesday, July 10. 379 shares were bought by Coffman George C., worth $4,897 on Wednesday, July 10. Another trade for 108 shares valued at $1,395 was bought by Jones Thomas Randy.

More notable recent Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Howard Bancorp Announces Agreement to Acquire 1st Mariner Bank – Business Wire” on August 15, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Conference Call Details – Business Wire” published on April 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Howard Bank launches local business competition – Baltimore Business Journal” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Completes $25 Million Subordinated Debt Offering – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s how much Howard Bank executives made after closing First Mariner deal – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: March 02, 2018.