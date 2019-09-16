Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Stake In First Bank (FRBA) Was Has Raised; Diageo Plc New F 1 Adr Reps 4 Ord (DEO) Holder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Lowered Its Holding

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in First Bank (FRBA) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% . The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66M, up from 913,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in First Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 16,909 shares traded. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 19.58% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Return on Avg Assets 1.11% Vs. 0.73% Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: Expect to Complete Delanco Bancorp Transaction on April 30; 14/03/2018 Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBA)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Diageo Plc New F 1 Adr Reps 4 Ord (DEO) by 44.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 2,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 3,453 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $595,000, down from 6,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Diageo Plc New F 1 Adr Reps 4 Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $161.41. About 325,638 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $73.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mkt Etf (IEMG) by 14,715 shares to 21,384 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 5,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Science (NASDAQ:GILD).

