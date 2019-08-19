Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Maintains Position in Howard Bancorp (HBMD); Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Paradigm Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $380,316

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28 million, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.2. About 1,370 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 30.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc sold 3,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 6,908 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $851,000, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $222.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.13. About 1.95 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,200 were reported by Pnc Serv Grp Inc. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Blackrock has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Mendon Capital Advisors invested in 1.41% or 781,043 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited accumulated 21,509 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda accumulated 11,015 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 302,797 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory reported 443,302 shares stake. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 773 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 880,873 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 20,006 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 17,752 shares. Banc Funds Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19,780 activity. $6,990 worth of stock was bought by Scully Mary Ann on Wednesday, July 10. $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Schwabe Charles E.. $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by TURNER FRANK K JR on Wednesday, July 10. Poynot Steven bought 86 shares worth $1,111. $4,897 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Coffman George C.. The insider Steil Jack E bought 201 shares worth $2,597.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.85% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Smithfield Trust holds 24,122 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Cornerstone holds 0.19% or 9,499 shares. Loeb Prns Corporation invested in 308 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 4,370 were reported by Aristotle Cap Limited Co. 2,100 were reported by Ims Mngmt. Capstone Investment Advisors holds 0.03% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 30,212 shares. Baystate Wealth Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,855 shares. Opus Mngmt accumulated 32,500 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability holds 421,445 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp holds 1.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 40.63M shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 4,007 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory LP accumulated 0% or 10 shares. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $263.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Ind Fd (EWZ) by 12,442 shares to 14,942 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 16,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.