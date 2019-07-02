Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Maintains Position in Howard Bancorp (HBMD); Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Holder Manikay Partners Trimmed Stake

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $15.02. About 5,818 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 16.35% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.90M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 661,051 shares traded. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 1.75% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.68% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 04/04/2018 – BHP Union Leader Sees Good Prospects for Wage Deal at Giant Mine; 20/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1600P FROM 1550P; RATING HOLD; 12/03/2018 – Woodside, BHP Sign Deal on Scarborough Gas Project; 14/03/2018 – COLUMN-China’s iron ore mountain may only be a molehill: Russell; 18/04/2018 – BHP Says Work Underway to Fix Iron Ore Infrastructure Hiccup — Commodity Comment; 03/05/2018 – World Oil: BP said to weigh acquisition of BHP shale assets; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX’S OIL RESERVES DECLINED SLIGHTLY IN 2017, NEW RESERVES TO COME MAINLY FROM AREAS UNDER JOINT VENTURES -CEO; 09/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : SOCGEN RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Target Prices Cut 1% to A$35.20, GBP17.10, ZAR285 by Macquarie; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc reported 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). American Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Patriot Financial Grp Ltd Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.98M shares. Barclays Pcl holds 3,863 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 27,627 shares stake. 81,435 are held by Victory Capital Mgmt Inc. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 141,767 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 443,302 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 73,600 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 20,006 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn reported 773 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon owns 43,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Company (Trc) holds 202 shares. Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).