Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Increases Stake in First Bank (FRBA); United Technologies (UTX) Shareholder Meritage Group LP Raised Position

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 481,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.92 million, up from 769,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.71 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Capital Expenditures $337M; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in First Bank (FRBA) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66M, up from 913,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in First Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.8. About 62,287 shares traded or 176.76% up from the average. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 19.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBA); 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Return on Avg Assets 1.11% Vs. 0.73% Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST; 14/03/2018 Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: Expect to Complete Delanco Bancorp Transaction on April 30

More notable recent First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does First Bank’s (NASDAQ:FRBA) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “First Bank Completes Acquisition of Delanco Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Bank to acquire Grand Bank for $19.4M – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Bank Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Bank Completes Acquisition of Bucks County Bank – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2017.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Aerospace And Defense ETFs Benefiting From Turmoil In The Middle East – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies (UTX) Otis Spinout Could Offer a Source of Fundamental Value – William Blair – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northstar Asset Ltd Com accumulated 21,521 shares. Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas stated it has 2,213 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Of The West holds 64,611 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Fincl Advantage Inc has invested 0.09% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Seizert Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 3,439 shares. Thomasville Comml Bank holds 0.21% or 9,121 shares. King Luther Management Corporation owns 202,089 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Colony Group Limited Liability Co reported 0.22% stake. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma stated it has 4,909 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Boston Advsrs Llc invested in 39,528 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Mai Management owns 54,639 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 38,924 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Lc has 1.05% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 133,900 shares. Regentatlantic invested in 0.27% or 30,594 shares.