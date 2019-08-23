Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Increases Holding in Howard Bancorp (HBMD); Coca Cola Co. (KO) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Cut Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 4,399 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (KO) by 47.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 139,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 154,661 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, down from 293,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 5.61 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs upgrades Coca-Cola, downgrades Pepsi; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers Coca-Cola Rating to ‘A+’ From ‘AA-‘; 09/03/2018 – KO:LETTER OF INTENT FOR REFRANCHISING OF CANADIAN BOTTLING OPS; 26/05/2018 – Cheers! Coca-Cola Launches Its First Alcoholic Drink; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.23% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Moreover, Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 58,630 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 302,797 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 27,627 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd owns 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 57,800 shares. 141,767 were accumulated by Northern Corporation. Sandy Spring Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 5,831 shares. First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 16,329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Tower Limited Liability Co (Trc) holds 0% or 202 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 16,298 shares. 21,509 were reported by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Gp has 0.27% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 207,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0.01% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $19,780 activity. 541 shares were bought by Scully Mary Ann, worth $6,990 on Wednesday, July 10. On Wednesday, July 10 Steil Jack E bought $2,597 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) or 201 shares. 108 shares were bought by Jones Thomas Randy, worth $1,395. Coffman George C. had bought 379 shares worth $4,897 on Wednesday, July 10. $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Schwabe Charles E.. Poynot Steven bought $1,111 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.15 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell by 200,590 shares to 223,642 shares, valued at $14.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL).