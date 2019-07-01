Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Increased Its Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Holding; Fintech Acquisition Iii – Class A (FTAC) Sellers Increased By 46.67% Their Shorts

Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii – Class A (NASDAQ:FTAC) had an increase of 46.67% in short interest. FTAC’s SI was 19,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 46.67% from 13,500 shares previously. With 63,600 avg volume, 0 days are for Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii – Class A (NASDAQ:FTAC)’s short sellers to cover FTAC’s short positions. The SI to Fintech Acquisition Corp Iii – Class A’s float is 0.31%. It closed at $9.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) stake by 4.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp acquired 79,800 shares as Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD)’s stock rose 4.93%. The Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 1.98M shares with $29.28 million value, up from 1.90M last quarter. Howard Bancorp Inc. now has $293.54 million valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 5,835 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 16.35% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III intends to identify and evaluate assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company has market cap of $434.46 million.

Another recent and important FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “FINTECH ACQUISITION CORP. III COMMON STOCK AND WARRANTS TO COMMENCE TRADING SEPARATELY ON JANUARY 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on January 03, 2019.

