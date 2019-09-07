Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Holding In Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Was Has Upped; Voya Investment Management Increased Repligen (RGEN) Position by $21.11 Million

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.93 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.09. About 7,570 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 2173.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 357,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 43.41% . The institutional investor held 374,219 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.11M, up from 16,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 345,955 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 101.69% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.69% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.32 TO $0.36; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN FY REV. GUIDANCE RAISED TO $182-$188M, EST. $183.6M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 17/05/2018 – Repligen to Participate in 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 15,921 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Pnc Fincl Grp holds 0% or 8,200 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 43,361 shares. State Street reported 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Amer Group invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Gru Inc Inc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). First Advsr LP has invested 0% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,949 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 16,298 shares. Charles Schwab owns 29,698 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 20,006 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 119,719 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19,780 activity. $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares were bought by TURNER FRANK K JR. $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares were bought by Jones Thomas Randy. Another trade for 201 shares valued at $2,597 was bought by Steil Jack E. 108 Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares with value of $1,395 were bought by Schwabe Charles E.. On Wednesday, July 10 the insider Coffman George C. bought $4,897. $6,990 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) was bought by Scully Mary Ann.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $44.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 1.78M shares to 30,605 shares, valued at $415,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transunion by 54,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,678 shares, and cut its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).