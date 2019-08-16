Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Lifted Its Holding in Howard Bancorp (HBMD) by $1.12 Million; Frontier Capital Management Co Increases Stake in Realpage (RP)

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28 million, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $266.52M market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.23. About 8,852 shares traded. Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) has declined 10.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HBMD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Howard Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBMD); 11/05/2018 – American Financial Group Buys 1.1% Position in Howard Bancorp; 30/04/2018 – Howard Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 12/03/2018 PRIAM CAPITAL FUND l, LP REPORTS 14.96 PCT STAKE IN HOWARD BANCORP INC AS OF MARCH 1, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Mendon Capital Advisors Buys 1.5% Position in Howard Bancorp

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc. (RP) by 26.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 105,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 496,022 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.10 million, up from 390,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.59. About 411,936 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 37C TO 38C, EST. 35C; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $19,780 activity. Scully Mary Ann bought 541 shares worth $6,990. 108 shares were bought by Schwabe Charles E., worth $1,395. Steil Jack E bought $2,597 worth of stock or 201 shares. Poynot Steven also bought $1,111 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. Coffman George C. had bought 379 shares worth $4,897. $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) shares were bought by TURNER FRANK K JR.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd stated it has 119,719 shares. American Financial Grp Inc has invested 0.27% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Mendon Cap Advsr Corporation reported 1.41% in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD). Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.48% or 129,680 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 0.01% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 5,831 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 14,700 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,769 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 141,767 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 29,698 shares. State Street Corporation has 213,825 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 1.58M shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested in 443,302 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Mellon invested in 43,361 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc accumulated 3,290 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 57,800 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Portolan Capital Management Lc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 122,764 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 4,200 shares. Carroll Assoc invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 13,323 shares. Marsico Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 86,202 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 54,630 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc reported 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions holds 0% or 148 shares. The Massachusetts-based Redwood Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.3% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Timpani Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 77,204 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Lc holds 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) or 8,282 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 27,431 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 40,160 shares.