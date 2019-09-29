Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Lifted Its First Bank (FRBA) Stake by $2.75 Million as Stock Price Rose; Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh Has Raised Its Stake in Oshkosh Co (OSK) by $630,800

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in First Bank (FRBA) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.71% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.66M, up from 913,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in First Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 10,057 shares traded. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 19.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago; 14/03/2018 Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBA); 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Return on Avg Assets 1.11% Vs. 0.73% Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: Expect to Complete Delanco Bancorp Transaction on April 30; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ 1Q EPS 23c; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk

Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh increased its stake in Oshkosh Co (OSK) by 176.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 11,900 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $994,000, up from 4,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh who had been investing in Oshkosh Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $75. About 306,268 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.10 TO $5.55; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 09/04/2018 – Oshkosh in Amended Credit Pact, Which Includes $850M Revolving Facility and $325M Term Loan Facility; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors

More notable recent First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Bank (FRBA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “New Jersey bank agrees to buy competitor in its own backyard – Philadelphia Business Journal” on March 20, 2019. More interesting news about First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Bank Completes Acquisition of Bucks County Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2017 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Day Market Update: Ambarella Rises On Upbeat Results; American Outdoor Brands Shares Drop – Benzinga” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold OSK shares while 117 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 59.28 million shares or 1.47% less from 60.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Ltd has invested 0.06% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 24,355 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Lc invested in 0.02% or 35,731 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Llp accumulated 4,977 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma has 1.49% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Paloma Partners owns 0.03% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 18,411 shares. James Rech holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 3,834 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% or 238,772 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.05% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Wright Service invested in 3,264 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 0% or 10,799 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,399 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Sit Assocs has 0.05% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 18,325 shares. Daiwa Securities Incorporated invested in 67,200 shares or 0.05% of the stock.