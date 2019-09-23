Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Lifted First Bank (FRBA) Position; RYMAN HEALTHCARE GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHAR (RHCGF) Sellers Increased By 4.45% Their Shorts

RYMAN HEALTHCARE GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:RHCGF) had an increase of 4.45% in short interest. RHCGF’s SI was 1.44M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 4.45% from 1.38M shares previously. It closed at $8.25 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased First Bank (FRBA) stake by 27.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp acquired 250,000 shares as First Bank (FRBA)’s stock rose 0.71%. The Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp holds 1.16M shares with $13.66 million value, up from 913,477 last quarter. First Bank now has $206.90 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 9,146 shares traded. First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) has declined 19.58% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FRBA News: 01/05/2018 – First Bank Completes Acquisition Of Delanco Bancorp, Inc; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: Expect to Complete Delanco Bancorp Transaction on April 30; 14/03/2018 Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Loans $1.3B, Up 3.5% Vs. Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Return on Avg Assets 1.11% Vs. 0.73% Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – FIRST BANK REPORTS COMMENCEMENT OF AT-THE-MARKET OFFERING OF ST; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRBA); 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 23/04/2018 – First Bank NJ: 1Q Total Deposits $1.2B, Up 27.4% Vs. Year Ago; 18/05/2018 – First Bank Announces Commencement of At-the-Market Offering of Common Stk

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company has market cap of $4.24 billion. The Company’s villages offer a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which provides rest homes, hospitals, and dementia level care. It currently has negative earnings. The company's villages also offer lounges and bar, indoor swimming pool and spa, gym, beauty salon, bowling green, library, Internet cafÃ©, movie theatre, and other facilities.