Patriot Financial Partners Gp LP Has Increased Its Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Position; Laurion Capital Management LP Has Upped Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $6.97 Million as Shares Rose

Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp increased its stake in Howard Bancorp Inc. (HBMD) by 4.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp bought 79,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.13% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp who had been investing in Howard Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.90M market cap company. It closed at $14.25 lastly. It is up 10.30% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 339.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 258,023 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 334,023 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 76,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29M shares traded or 51.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S BORTHWICK SAYS CORPORATE EXECUTIVES ‘OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY,’ BODES WELL FOR LOAN GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BAC: Bank of America Corp: 1st Quarter Results; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 03/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 20/03/2018 – Robin Wigglesworth: Fund managers REALLY hate the UK, and its getting worse, according to the latest Bank of America investor; 14/05/2018 – Teladoc Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed

Since July 10, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19,780 activity. Poynot Steven bought $1,111 worth of stock or 86 shares. Shares for $1,395 were bought by Schwabe Charles E. on Wednesday, July 10. 108 shares were bought by TURNER FRANK K JR, worth $1,395. Jones Thomas Randy bought $1,395 worth of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) on Wednesday, July 10. Steil Jack E had bought 201 shares worth $2,597 on Wednesday, July 10. Shares for $4,897 were bought by Coffman George C. on Wednesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HBMD shares while 17 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 9.82 million shares or 0.47% less from 9.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 81,435 were reported by Victory Management. Morgan Stanley stated it has 9,031 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 14,700 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 3,863 were accumulated by Barclays Plc. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0% invested in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 3,189 shares. Ameritas holds 0% or 773 shares. American Interest Gru stated it has 8,336 shares. Amer Financial invested in 0.27% or 207,800 shares. Maltese Mngmt Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 200,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Lc, New York-based fund reported 21,509 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon reported 43,361 shares. State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) for 213,825 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0% or 302,797 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 58,630 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Bancorporation accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call Details – Business Wire” on January 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Howard Bancorp, Inc. Completes $25 Million Subordinated Debt Offering – Business Wire” published on December 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Howard Bancorp Completes Acquisition of First Mariner Bank, Progresses on Integration and Relocation – Business Wire” published on March 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Howard Bancorp Announces Stock Repurchase Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 249,900 shares to 100 shares, valued at $4,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 77,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,005 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Matls Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMAT).