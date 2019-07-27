Patrick Industries (PATK) Shareholder Nbw Capital Increased Its Stake; Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Holder Harbert Fund Advisors Lowered Holding by $5.08 Million

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Patrick Industries Inc. (PATK) by 97.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 39,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,950 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 40,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Patrick Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 161,079 shares traded. Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) has declined 23.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PATK News: 30/04/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dehco, Inc; 19/03/2018 Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Collins & Company, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 18/05/2018 – PATRICK INDUSTRIES INC – INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION INCLUDES AMOUNT REMAINING UNDER PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys 1.3% of Patrick Industries; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries 1Q Net $30.1M; 31/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Dowco, Inc; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Patrick Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 52.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 847,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 773,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.71M market cap company. The stock increased 6.78% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 956,847 shares traded or 14.81% up from the average. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 201.42% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 196.99% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 29/05/2018 – Rubicon Says It Has Recovered From Initial GDPR Sales Disruption; 13/03/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of the Rubicon Project, Inc. – RUBI; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 06/03/2018 Rubicon Project Opens Up its Guaranteed Private Marketplaces to Third-Party DSPs; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ REV $24.9M, EST. $23.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $101.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 1.43 million shares to 3.03M shares, valued at $8.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.21 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by the Rubicon Project, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 2,936 shares to 17,275 shares, valued at $5.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,004 shares, and cut its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold PATK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 51.77 million shares or 147.58% more from 20.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Company Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 10,293 shares. Numerixs Tech Inc has 4,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Street holds 657,237 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests LP has 0.03% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 29,934 shares. Envestnet Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). 9,200 were reported by Icon Advisers. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 6,300 shares. Bowling Management Ltd reported 28,743 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.01% invested in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 602,771 shares. Mason Street Ltd Co owns 7,283 shares. Camarda Fin Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). National Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). American Century invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK). Rk Capital Management Ltd accumulated 144,500 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) for 1.30M shares.